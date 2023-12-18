New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) is above average at 2.74x. The 36-month beta value for NYCB is also noteworthy at 1.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NYCB is $12.40, which is $1.44 above than the current price. The public float for NYCB is 708.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.57% of that float. The average trading volume of NYCB on December 18, 2023 was 9.57M shares.

The stock price of New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) has plunged by -3.18 when compared to previous closing price of 11.32, but the company has seen a 12.53% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-15 that New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions for the stock doesn’t suggest further strength down the road.

NYCB’s Market Performance

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) has seen a 12.53% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 17.34% gain in the past month and a -4.86% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.25% for NYCB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.77% for NYCB’s stock, with a 4.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NYCB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NYCB stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for NYCB by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for NYCB in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $8 based on the research report published on November 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NYCB Trading at 10.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NYCB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.62%, as shares surge +20.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NYCB rose by +12.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.73. In addition, New York Community Bancorp Inc. saw 27.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NYCB starting from Davis Reginald E, who sale 11,000 shares at the price of $9.84 back on Nov 02. After this action, Davis Reginald E now owns 70,416 shares of New York Community Bancorp Inc., valued at $108,207 using the latest closing price.

Davis Reginald E, the Sr EVP & President of Banking of New York Community Bancorp Inc., sale 24,000 shares at $12.60 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Davis Reginald E is holding 81,416 shares at $302,390 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NYCB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.62 for the present operating margin

The net margin for New York Community Bancorp Inc. stands at +27.52. The total capital return value is set at 3.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.21. Equity return is now at value 31.22, with 3.18 for asset returns.

Based on New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB), the company’s capital structure generated 243.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.86. Total debt to assets is 23.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 133.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Conclusion

In summary, New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.