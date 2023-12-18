New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (EDU) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (NYSE: EDU) has increased by 5.18 when compared to last closing price of 72.02.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-03 that New Oriental’s stock has surged 181% this year due to the recovery in China’s education and domestic travel market. The company has successfully navigated regulatory changes and is poised to benefit from industry consolidation. New Oriental is expanding into the booming study abroad and overseas education market, as well as the senior tourism market.

Is It Worth Investing in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (NYSE: EDU) Right Now?

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (NYSE: EDU) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EDU is 0.61.

The public float for EDU is 165.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EDU on December 18, 2023 was 1.47M shares.

EDU’s Market Performance

EDU stock saw an increase of -4.10% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 9.80% and a quarterly increase of 35.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.57% for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (EDU). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.73% for EDU’s stock, with a 46.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EDU Trading at 8.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.61%, as shares surge +12.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDU fell by -2.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +69.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.51. In addition, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR saw 117.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EDU

Equity return is now at value 7.41, with 4.35 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (EDU) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.