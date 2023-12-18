Netflix Inc. (NFLX) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.28.

The public float for NFLX is 431.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NFLX on December 18, 2023 was 5.14M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

NFLX) stock’s latest price update

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX)’s stock price has surge by 3.60relation to previous closing price of 472.06. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.34% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-12-18 that Every company seems to be doing its version of Spotify Wrapped these days, from Nintendo and PlayStation, to Aldi (yes, the supermarket), Tinder and, now, payment app Monzo. With the ‘Year in Monzo 2023′, Monzo has collated all of its customers’ spending data to give us essential insights into the spending habits of its 7.4 million customers.

NFLX’s Market Performance

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) has experienced a 6.34% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.73% rise in the past month, and a 23.43% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.85% for NFLX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.56% for NFLX stock, with a simple moving average of 23.50% for the last 200 days.

NFLX Trading at 13.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NFLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.83% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, as shares surge +4.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NFLX rose by +6.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $468.84. In addition, Netflix Inc. saw 65.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NFLX starting from BARTON RICHARD N, who sale 6,842 shares at the price of $459.36 back on Dec 11. After this action, BARTON RICHARD N now owns 152 shares of Netflix Inc., valued at $3,142,941 using the latest closing price.

BARTON RICHARD N, the Director of Netflix Inc., sale 500 shares at $435.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that BARTON RICHARD N is holding 152 shares at $217,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NFLX

Equity return is now at value 21.23, with 9.32 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Netflix Inc. (NFLX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.