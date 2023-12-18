Navigating the Volatility of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR’s (ZTO) Stock

In the past week, ZTO stock has gone down by -4.69%, with a monthly decline of -16.66% and a quarterly plunge of -19.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.24% for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.40% for ZTO’s stock, with a -21.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (NYSE: ZTO) Right Now?

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (NYSE: ZTO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.04.

The public float for ZTO is 598.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZTO on December 18, 2023 was 2.67M shares.

ZTO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (NYSE: ZTO) has increased by 1.03 when compared to last closing price of 19.83.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-20 that ZTO Express is a top player in China’s express delivery industry and has consistently gained market share due to its competitive advantages. China’s express delivery industry has outperformed GDP and e-commerce growth due to factors such as the rise of e-commerce platforms and increased demand for parcel delivery services. ZTO Express has the highest operating efficiency, lowest cost, and highest profit margin among major players, giving it a competitive edge in the market.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZTO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZTO stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ZTO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ZTO in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $28 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZTO Trading at -13.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, as shares sank -11.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZTO fell by -4.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.51. In addition, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR saw -24.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZTO

Equity return is now at value 16.18, with 10.77 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (ZTO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.