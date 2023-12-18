National Bankshares Inc. (NKSH) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: NKSH)’s stock price has gone rise by 13.63 in comparison to its previous close of 32.14, however, the company has experienced a 26.37% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-07-18 that Generally, conservative investors may want to stay away from regional bank stocks. While financial sector investments tend to be wise in arguably most circumstances, the sector crisis we incurred just a few months ago still weighs heavily.

Is It Worth Investing in National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: NKSH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: NKSH) is above average at 10.37x. The 36-month beta value for NKSH is also noteworthy at 0.47. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for NKSH is $26.50, which is -$10.02 below than the current price. The public float for NKSH is 5.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.77% of that float. The average trading volume of NKSH on December 18, 2023 was 15.32K shares.

NKSH’s Market Performance

NKSH stock saw an increase of 26.37% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 33.04% and a quarterly increase of 35.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.71% for National Bankshares Inc. (NKSH). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 31.16% for NKSH’s stock, with a 26.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NKSH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NKSH stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for NKSH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NKSH in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $31 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NKSH Trading at 42.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NKSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.00%, as shares surge +33.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NKSH rose by +26.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.30. In addition, National Bankshares Inc. saw -7.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NKSH starting from BALL LAWRENCE J, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $24.50 back on Nov 07. After this action, BALL LAWRENCE J now owns 19,228 shares of National Bankshares Inc., valued at $24,500 using the latest closing price.

DENARDO F BRAD, the Chairman, President & CEO of National Bankshares Inc., purchase 546 shares at $27.39 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that DENARDO F BRAD is holding 18,217 shares at $14,955 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NKSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+51.32 for the present operating margin

The net margin for National Bankshares Inc. stands at +41.10. The total capital return value is set at 20.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.37. Equity return is now at value 18.24, with 1.27 for asset returns.

Based on National Bankshares Inc. (NKSH), the company’s capital structure generated 1.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.16. Total debt to assets is 0.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Conclusion

In summary, National Bankshares Inc. (NKSH) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.