Monopar Therapeutics Inc (MNPR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Monopar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MNPR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 12.75 compared to its previous closing price of 0.33. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-05-29 that After losing some value lately, a hammer chart pattern has been formed for Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR), indicating that the stock has found support. This, combined with an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions, could lead to a trend reversal for the stock in the near term.

Is It Worth Investing in Monopar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MNPR) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MNPR is 0.80. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MNPR is 6.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.65% of that float. On December 18, 2023, MNPR’s average trading volume was 966.42K shares.

MNPR’s Market Performance

MNPR stock saw an increase of -7.96% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 10.06% and a quarterly increase of -37.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 26.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.55% for Monopar Therapeutics Inc (MNPR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.52% for MNPR’s stock, with a -60.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNPR stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for MNPR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MNPR in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $49 based on the research report published on January 28, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

MNPR Trading at -8.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.94%, as shares surge +10.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNPR fell by -7.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3239. In addition, Monopar Therapeutics Inc saw -84.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MNPR

The total capital return value is set at -72.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -72.42. Equity return is now at value -99.21, with -82.34 for asset returns.

Based on Monopar Therapeutics Inc (MNPR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.56. Total debt to assets is 0.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.08.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.21.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Monopar Therapeutics Inc (MNPR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.