Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIRA) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 0 rating it as "hold," and 0 rating it as "sell."

The public float for MIRA is 7.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MIRA on December 18, 2023 was 225.79K shares.

MIRA) stock's latest price update

The stock price of Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MIRA) has dropped by -14.47 compared to previous close of 1.52. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -17.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-09-18 that Penny stocks represent an exciting yet risky path to profits for active investors. Defined as stocks priced under $5 per share, these cheap equities boast the potential for astronomical returns on minimal investments.

MIRA’s Market Performance

MIRA’s stock has fallen by -17.72% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -55.93% and a quarterly drop of -70.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.69% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 25.66% for Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -55.28% for MIRA’s stock, with a -68.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MIRA Trading at -51.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MIRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.69%, as shares sank -61.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -72.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MIRA fell by -17.72%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.8029. In addition, Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -82.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MIRA starting from Cappy George, who purchase 119,048 shares at the price of $7.00 back on Aug 07. After this action, Cappy George now owns 2,859,318 shares of Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $833,336 using the latest closing price.

Cappy George, the 10% Owner of Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc, purchase 157,170 shares at $7.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Cappy George is holding 2,740,270 shares at $1,100,190 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MIRA

The total capital return value is set at -575.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -806.93.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.26.

In conclusion, Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIRA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.