Meta Materials Inc (MMAT) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Meta Materials Inc (MMAT) has seen a 1.72% increase in the past week, with a -23.68% drop in the past month, and a -65.09% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.76% for MMAT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.13% for MMAT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -69.35% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Meta Materials Inc (NASDAQ: MMAT) Right Now?

and the 36-month beta value for MMAT is at 1.98.

The public float for MMAT is 411.51M, and currently, shorts hold a 13.68% of that float. The average trading volume for MMAT on December 18, 2023 was 8.35M shares.

Meta Materials Inc (NASDAQ: MMAT)’s stock price has dropped by -4.96 in relation to previous closing price of 0.07. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-07 that Meta Materials’ (NASDAQ: MMAT ) annual meeting of stockholders on Dec. 11 is quickly approaching. At the meeting, the votes for its reverse stock split proposal in a ratio between 1-for-5 and 1-for-35 will be revealed.

MMAT Trading at -41.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.12%, as shares sank -23.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -67.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMAT rose by +2.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0778. In addition, Meta Materials Inc saw -94.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMAT starting from Palikaras Georgios, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $0.23 back on Aug 16. After this action, Palikaras Georgios now owns 1,385,490 shares of Meta Materials Inc, valued at $22,660 using the latest closing price.

RICE KENNETH L JR sale 18,454 shares at $0.63 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that RICE KENNETH L JR is holding 21,103 shares at $11,626 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Meta Materials Inc (MMAT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.