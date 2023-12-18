Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (MAXN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The public float for MAXN is 31.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 23.19% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MAXN on December 18, 2023 was 1.97M shares.

MAXN) stock’s latest price update

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: MAXN)’s stock price has decreased by -13.22 compared to its previous closing price of 6.14. However, the company has seen a 21.92% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-16 that Maxeon delivered revenue in line with its preliminary guidance, but fell well short of analysts’ earnings expectations in the third quarter. Shipments were negatively impacted after key customer SunPower fell behind on payments during the quarter.

MAXN’s Market Performance

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (MAXN) has seen a 21.92% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.66% gain in the past month and a -58.65% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.27% for MAXN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.42% for MAXN stock, with a simple moving average of -72.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAXN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAXN stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for MAXN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MAXN in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $7 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MAXN Trading at -13.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAXN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.73%, as shares surge +3.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAXN rose by +29.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.71. In addition, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd saw -66.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MAXN

Equity return is now at value -112.12, with -12.92 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (MAXN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.