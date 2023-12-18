Make Informed Decisions with Nike, Inc. (NKE) Stock Updates

In the past week, NKE stock has gone up by 4.87%, with a monthly gain of 12.73% and a quarterly surge of 27.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.60% for Nike, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.01% for NKE’s stock, with a 10.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nike, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nike, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) is above average at 37.51x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.14.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Nike, Inc. (NKE) is $123.82, which is $2.27 above the current market price. The public float for NKE is 1.18B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.28% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NKE on December 18, 2023 was 8.66M shares.

Nike, Inc. (NYSE: NKE)’s stock price has increased by 0.44 compared to its previous closing price of 121.02. However, the company has seen a 4.87% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons reported 2023-12-17 that Earnings reports from FedEx, Micron, General Mills, Nike, Carnival, Cintas, and CarMax. Plus, the November core PCE and housing-market data.

Analysts’ Opinion of NKE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NKE stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for NKE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NKE in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $140 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NKE Trading at 13.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares surge +12.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NKE rose by +4.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $113.23. In addition, Nike, Inc. saw 3.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NKE starting from Matheson Monique S., who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $119.00 back on Dec 11. After this action, Matheson Monique S. now owns 44,736 shares of Nike, Inc., valued at $1,190,000 using the latest closing price.

PARKER MARK G, the EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN of Nike, Inc., sale 58,091 shares at $99.60 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that PARKER MARK G is holding 1,255,600 shares at $5,785,864 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NKE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.38 for the present operating margin

+42.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nike, Inc. stands at +9.90. The total capital return value is set at 19.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.24. Equity return is now at value 33.91, with 12.97 for asset returns.

Based on Nike, Inc. (NKE), the company’s capital structure generated 86.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.44. Total debt to assets is 32.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 83.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.64 and the total asset turnover is 1.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.72.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Nike, Inc. (NKE) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.