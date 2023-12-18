Maison Solutions Inc. (MSS) Stock Faces 142.48% Weekly Volatility

The volatility ratio for the week is 142.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 52.52% for MSS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -80.67% for MSS’s stock, with a -74.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

MSS currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.On December 18, 2023, the average trading volume of MSS was 1.03M shares.

MSS) stock’s latest price update

Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS)’s stock price has gone decline by -83.56 in comparison to its previous close of 15.21, however, the company has experienced a -81.88% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-05-24 that Maison Solutions has filed proposed terms for a $12 million U.S. IPO. The firm operates four Asian-American supermarkets in Los Angeles and seeks to expand.

MSS Trading at -74.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 52.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 142.48%, as shares sank -73.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -72.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MSS fell by -81.88%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.60. In addition, Maison Solutions Inc. saw -72.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To sum up, Maison Solutions Inc. (MSS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.