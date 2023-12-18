MAIA Biotechnology Inc (MAIA) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of MAIA Biotechnology Inc (MAIA) has gone up by 14.44% for the week, with a -26.43% drop in the past month and a -34.39% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.95% for MAIA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.51% for MAIA’s stock, with a -55.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MAIA Biotechnology Inc (AMEX: MAIA) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for MAIA is at 0.01. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MAIA is 9.70M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.84% of that float. The average trading volume for MAIA on December 18, 2023 was 371.19K shares.

MAIA) stock’s latest price update

MAIA Biotechnology Inc (AMEX: MAIA)’s stock price has gone rise by 16.04 in comparison to its previous close of 0.89, however, the company has experienced a 14.44% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-01 that MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (MAIA) witnesses a hammer chart pattern, indicating support found by the stock after losing some value lately. This coupled with an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions could mean a trend reversal for the stock in the near term.

MAIA Trading at -38.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAIA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.07%, as shares sank -26.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAIA rose by +14.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9962. In addition, MAIA Biotechnology Inc saw -70.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAIA starting from Guerrero Ramiro, who purchase 1,200 shares at the price of $2.47 back on May 18. After this action, Guerrero Ramiro now owns 312,672 shares of MAIA Biotechnology Inc, valued at $2,964 using the latest closing price.

Luput Cristian, the Director of MAIA Biotechnology Inc, purchase 3,000 shares at $2.63 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Luput Cristian is holding 298,068 shares at $7,890 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAIA

The total capital return value is set at -174.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -178.29. Equity return is now at value -237.74, with -162.16 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MAIA Biotechnology Inc (MAIA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.