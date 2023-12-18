Macy’s Inc (M) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M) is 8.02x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for M is 2.07. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Macy’s Inc (M) is $16.26, which is -$3.45 below the current market price. The public float for M is 272.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.62% of that float. On December 18, 2023, M’s average trading volume was 13.99M shares.

M) stock’s latest price update

Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.46 in relation to its previous close of 19.62. However, the company has experienced a 13.34% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Forbes reported 2023-12-17 that News of Macy’s lowball takeover offer of $21 per share offer from Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital Management was hardly a surprise. I’ve been writing about Macy’s misery for as long as I can recall.

M’s Market Performance

Macy’s Inc (M) has experienced a 13.34% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 56.30% rise in the past month, and a 83.69% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.95% for M. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.61% for M’s stock, with a 31.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of M

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for M stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for M by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for M in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $14 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

M Trading at 45.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought M to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.65%, as shares surge +47.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +77.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, M rose by +13.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.80. In addition, Macy’s Inc saw -4.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at M starting from Mitchell Adrian V, who sale 57,214 shares at the price of $14.63 back on Nov 24. After this action, Mitchell Adrian V now owns 78,386 shares of Macy’s Inc, valued at $837,172 using the latest closing price.

Griscom Paul, the SVP and Controller of Macy’s Inc, sale 1,212 shares at $12.22 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Griscom Paul is holding 14,727 shares at $14,817 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for M

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.65 for the present operating margin

+39.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Macy’s Inc stands at +4.65. The total capital return value is set at 16.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.74. Equity return is now at value 17.96, with 3.76 for asset returns.

Based on Macy’s Inc (M), the company’s capital structure generated 154.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.66. Total debt to assets is 34.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 145.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 58.24 and the total asset turnover is 1.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Macy’s Inc (M) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.