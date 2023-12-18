Lyft Inc (LYFT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) has increased by 2.10 when compared to last closing price of 15.23.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 17.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-12-12 that The customer is always right when it comes to the bottom line. The key to any growing business is keeping customers happy and coming back for more.

Is It Worth Investing in Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.90.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 31 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Lyft Inc (LYFT) is $11.94, which is -$3.61 below the current market price. The public float for LYFT is 332.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.03% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LYFT on December 18, 2023 was 14.46M shares.

LYFT’s Market Performance

The stock of Lyft Inc (LYFT) has seen a 17.71% increase in the past week, with a 43.19% rise in the past month, and a 43.58% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.70% for LYFT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 28.89% for LYFT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 49.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LYFT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LYFT stocks, with MoffettNathanson repeating the rating for LYFT by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for LYFT in the upcoming period, according to MoffettNathanson is $7 based on the research report published on October 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LYFT Trading at 41.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYFT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.24%, as shares surge +49.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYFT rose by +17.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.32. In addition, Lyft Inc saw 41.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LYFT starting from Brewer Erin, who sale 22,354 shares at the price of $12.70 back on Dec 01. After this action, Brewer Erin now owns 1,906,812 shares of Lyft Inc, valued at $283,834 using the latest closing price.

BLACKWOOD-KAPRAL LISA, the Chief Accounting Officer of Lyft Inc, sale 18,575 shares at $12.40 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that BLACKWOOD-KAPRAL LISA is holding 301,580 shares at $230,289 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LYFT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.63 for the present operating margin

+29.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lyft Inc stands at -38.69. The total capital return value is set at -76.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -87.81. Equity return is now at value -146.23, with -19.87 for asset returns.

Based on Lyft Inc (LYFT), the company’s capital structure generated 282.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.83. Total debt to assets is 24.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 257.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Lyft Inc (LYFT) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.