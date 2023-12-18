Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (LU) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: LU) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.76 compared to its previous closing price of 3.55. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-14 that Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 13, 2023 8:00 PM ET Company Participants Liu Xinyan – Head of Board Office and Capital Markets Y. S. Cho – Co-CEO and Chairman Gregory Gibb – Co-CEO David Choy – CFO Conference Call Participants Emma Chu – Bank of America Alex Ye – UBS Yada Li – CICC Operator Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Lufax Holding Limited Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call.

Is It Worth Investing in Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: LU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: LU) is above average at 13.87x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.75.

LU currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of LU on December 18, 2023 was 6.45M shares.

LU’s Market Performance

LU’s stock has seen a -8.78% decrease for the week, with a -11.98% drop in the past month and a -23.61% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.65% for Lufax Holding Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.04% for LU’s stock, with a -42.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LU stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for LU by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for LU in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $1 based on the research report published on August 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LU Trading at -15.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.14%, as shares sank -10.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LU fell by -8.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.50. In addition, Lufax Holding Ltd ADR saw -58.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LU

Equity return is now at value 1.04, with 0.31 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (LU) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.