LM Funding America Inc (LMFA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ: LMFA) has decreased by -18.12 when compared to last closing price of 0.38.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -8.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ: LMFA) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LMFA is 1.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for LMFA is 9.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LMFA on December 18, 2023 was 558.24K shares.

LMFA’s Market Performance

LMFA stock saw a decrease of -8.55% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -18.64% and a quarterly a decrease of -44.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.36% for LM Funding America Inc (LMFA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.16% for LMFA’s stock, with a -50.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LMFA Trading at -17.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LMFA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.18%, as shares sank -3.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LMFA fell by -8.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3196. In addition, LM Funding America Inc saw -43.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LMFA starting from Duran Ryan H, who sale 617 shares at the price of $0.56 back on Sep 19. After this action, Duran Ryan H now owns 154,907 shares of LM Funding America Inc, valued at $346 using the latest closing price.

Duran Ryan H, the Chief Financial Officer of LM Funding America Inc, sale 6,976 shares at $0.57 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that Duran Ryan H is holding 155,524 shares at $3,971 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LMFA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1276.68 for the present operating margin

-1.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for LM Funding America Inc stands at -1749.02. The total capital return value is set at -37.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.10. Equity return is now at value -68.42, with -64.00 for asset returns.

Based on LM Funding America Inc (LMFA), the company’s capital structure generated 1.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.49. Total debt to assets is 1.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, LM Funding America Inc (LMFA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.