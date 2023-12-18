Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (LYG) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LYG is 1.36.

The public float for LYG is 15.80B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.06% of that float. On December 18, 2023, LYG’s average trading volume was 9.02M shares.

The stock price of Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (NYSE: LYG) has plunged by -0.43 when compared to previous closing price of 2.35, but the company has seen a 2.18% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-15 that Lloyds has more UK current account customers than any other bank and it provides more UK mortgages than any other lender, so when it comes to UK-focused banks, it is the 800lb gorilla.

LYG’s Market Performance

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (LYG) has seen a 2.18% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 11.96% gain in the past month and a 12.50% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.63% for LYG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.24% for LYG stock, with a simple moving average of 6.17% for the last 200 days.

LYG Trading at 11.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares surge +9.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYG rose by +2.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.23. In addition, Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR saw 6.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LYG

Equity return is now at value 12.67, with 0.65 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (LYG) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.