Livent Corp (LTHM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Livent Corp (NYSE: LTHM) is above average at 9.66x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.74.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Livent Corp (LTHM) is $24.34, which is $7.04 above the current market price. The public float for LTHM is 178.48M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.65% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LTHM on December 18, 2023 was 4.79M shares.

LTHM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Livent Corp (NYSE: LTHM) has increased by 0.29 when compared to last closing price of 17.25. Despite this, the company has experienced a 11.47% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-15 that Livent Corporation is a lithium products company that trades below its IPO price and has exposure to the promising lithium industry. The company’s financial performance has been impacted in recent quarters by cyclicality, but it continues to improve its strategic positioning in the industry. LTHM’s merger with Allkem is expected to bring synergies and diversification of assets, making it one of the world’s largest lithium companies.

LTHM’s Market Performance

Livent Corp (LTHM) has seen a 11.47% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 19.23% gain in the past month and a -13.54% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.10% for LTHM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.74% for LTHM’s stock, with a -17.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LTHM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LTHM stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for LTHM by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for LTHM in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $15 based on the research report published on December 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LTHM Trading at 14.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTHM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.85%, as shares surge +30.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LTHM rose by +11.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.41. In addition, Livent Corp saw -12.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LTHM starting from Antoniazzi Gilberto, who sale 8,603 shares at the price of $14.38 back on Nov 15. After this action, Antoniazzi Gilberto now owns 70,397 shares of Livent Corp, valued at $123,711 using the latest closing price.

Graves Paul W, the President and CEO of Livent Corp, sale 59,244 shares at $16.90 during a trade that took place back on Oct 03, which means that Graves Paul W is holding 336,418 shares at $1,001,224 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LTHM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.04 for the present operating margin

+51.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Livent Corp stands at +33.63. The total capital return value is set at 26.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.03. Equity return is now at value 24.24, with 17.17 for asset returns.

Based on Livent Corp (LTHM), the company’s capital structure generated 17.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.62. Total debt to assets is 11.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.66.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Livent Corp (LTHM) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.