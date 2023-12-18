Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (LICY) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The public float for LICY is 121.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.51% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LICY on December 18, 2023 was 5.16M shares.

LICY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE: LICY) has dropped by -3.47 compared to previous close of 0.70. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -11.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-23 that Glencore PLC (LSE:GLEN) has cancelled plans to build an electric vehicle battery recycling plant in Sardinia, Italy, after the consent process stalled. The mining group had planned to produce lithium and other materials from used car batteries as part of a partnership with Canadian battery recycler Li-Cycle.

LICY’s Market Performance

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (LICY) has experienced a -11.72% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.63% rise in the past month, and a -83.52% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.35% for LICY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.34% for LICY’s stock, with a -83.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LICY Trading at -52.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LICY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.31%, as shares surge +12.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -77.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LICY fell by -7.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7411. In addition, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp saw -85.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LICY

Equity return is now at value -57.76, with -28.69 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (LICY) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.