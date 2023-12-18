Li Auto Inc ADR (LI) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ: LI) is 40.58x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LI is 0.90.

The public float for LI is 810.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.13% of that float. On December 18, 2023, LI’s average trading volume was 5.38M shares.

LI) stock’s latest price update

Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ: LI)’s stock price has dropped by -3.34 in relation to previous closing price of 35.32. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-17 that This challenging year for the electric vehicle (EV) industry is concluding on a positive note. As inflation subsides and consumer confidence improves, many EV stocks continue to rise.

LI’s Market Performance

LI’s stock has fallen by -3.23% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -12.17% and a quarterly drop of -11.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.78% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.78% for Li Auto Inc ADR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.00% for LI’s stock, with a 2.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LI stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for LI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LI in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $20.66 based on the research report published on November 28, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

LI Trading at -6.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.78%, as shares sank -16.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LI fell by -3.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.19. In addition, Li Auto Inc ADR saw 67.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LI

Equity return is now at value 13.13, with 6.43 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Li Auto Inc ADR (LI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.