Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) has seen a 0.99% increase in the past week, with a 9.03% gain in the past month, and a 9.49% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.48% for KHC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.06% for KHC’s stock, with a 1.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) Right Now?

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.68. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) is $38.47, which is $1.88 above the current market price. The public float for KHC is 1.12B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KHC on December 18, 2023 was 8.29M shares.

KHC) stock’s latest price update

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.11 in relation to its previous close of 37.00. However, the company has experienced a 0.99% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-12 that We have identified three food stocks that have demonstrated resilience in the face of an inflationary landscape. Carrying a favorable Zacks Rank, these companies look well-placed for growth.

Analysts’ Opinion of KHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KHC stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for KHC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for KHC in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $42 based on the research report published on December 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KHC Trading at 9.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares surge +8.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KHC rose by +0.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.64. In addition, Kraft Heinz Co saw -10.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KHC starting from La Lande Rashida, who sale 13,238 shares at the price of $35.00 back on Nov 24. After this action, La Lande Rashida now owns 153,494 shares of Kraft Heinz Co, valued at $463,338 using the latest closing price.

Garlati Vince, the VP, Global Controller (PAO) of Kraft Heinz Co, sale 22,969 shares at $33.56 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Garlati Vince is holding 74,832 shares at $770,948 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.15 for the present operating margin

+30.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kraft Heinz Co stands at +8.92. The total capital return value is set at 6.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.39. Equity return is now at value 6.13, with 3.33 for asset returns.

Based on Kraft Heinz Co (KHC), the company’s capital structure generated 42.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.92. Total debt to assets is 22.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.87.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.