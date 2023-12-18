Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE: KOS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KOS is 2.48.

The public float for KOS is 450.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.49% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KOS on December 18, 2023 was 4.89M shares.

KOS) stock’s latest price update

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE: KOS)’s stock price has increased by 2.33 compared to its previous closing price of 6.54. However, the company has seen a 5.89% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-20 that BP-operated Yakaar-Teranga Phase 1 represents a conventional gas development in the ultra-deepwater region of Senegal.

KOS’s Market Performance

Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) has experienced a 5.89% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.73% drop in the past month, and a -6.27% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.38% for KOS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.50% for KOS’s stock, with a -2.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KOS stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for KOS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KOS in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $10 based on the research report published on November 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KOS Trading at -4.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.03%, as shares sank -2.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KOS rose by +7.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.59. In addition, Kosmos Energy Ltd saw 5.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KOS starting from GOODWIN DEANNA L, who sale 112,000 shares at the price of $6.69 back on Jun 09. After this action, GOODWIN DEANNA L now owns 99,532 shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd, valued at $749,280 using the latest closing price.

Franklin Roy A., the Director of Kosmos Energy Ltd, sale 8,000 shares at $6.80 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Franklin Roy A. is holding 68,870 shares at $54,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KOS

Equity return is now at value 8.19, with 1.57 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.