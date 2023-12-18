Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI)’s stock price has decreased by -1.13 compared to its previous closing price of 17.69. However, the company has seen a -1.19% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-16 that NextEra Energy is a dividend growth machine in an industry known for slow dividend growth. Brookfield Renewable is confident it can grow even amid high interest rates.

Is It Worth Investing in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI) Right Now?

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 15.99x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.94. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by analysts is $20.49, which is $3.0 above the current market price. The public float for KMI is 1.94B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.67% of that float. On December 18, 2023, the average trading volume of KMI was 14.10M shares.

KMI’s Market Performance

The stock of Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) has seen a -1.19% decrease in the past week, with a 3.37% rise in the past month, and a 2.76% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.52% for KMI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.59% for KMI’s stock, with a 2.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KMI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KMI stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for KMI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KMI in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $20 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KMI Trading at 3.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares surge +3.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMI fell by -1.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.42. In addition, Kinder Morgan Inc saw -3.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KMI starting from Sanders Dax, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $17.63 back on Dec 08. After this action, Sanders Dax now owns 309,069 shares of Kinder Morgan Inc, valued at $881,610 using the latest closing price.

Mathews Denise R, the VP and Chief Admin. Officer of Kinder Morgan Inc, sale 30,000 shares at $17.55 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Mathews Denise R is holding 79,217 shares at $526,536 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.63 for the present operating margin

+28.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kinder Morgan Inc stands at +12.96. The total capital return value is set at 6.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.18. Equity return is now at value 8.03, with 3.53 for asset returns.

Based on Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI), the company’s capital structure generated 104.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.06. Total debt to assets is 45.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 93.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.

Conclusion

To sum up, Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.