KE Holdings Inc ADR (BEKE): A Technical Analysis

KE Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE: BEKE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.75.

The public float for BEKE is 1.18B, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BEKE on December 18, 2023 was 6.99M shares.

BEKE) stock’s latest price update

KE Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE: BEKE)’s stock price has dropped by -3.09 in relation to previous closing price of 15.69. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-15 that China is one of the largest and fastest-growing economies in the world, accounting for nearly 30% of the MSCI EM Index. Chinese stocks rallied after the November 2022 Xi-Biden G-20 Summit as investor sentiment grew optimistic. Ready your portfolio for this week’s Biden-Xi APEC summit. Chinese stocks can be more volatile but often have high return potential. Since September, our Quant recommendation of PDD is up 11% vs. a flat S&P 500.

BEKE’s Market Performance

KE Holdings Inc ADR (BEKE) has experienced a 0.16% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.78% drop in the past month, and a -3.77% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.06% for BEKE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.39% for BEKE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -5.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BEKE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BEKE stocks, with New Street repeating the rating for BEKE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BEKE in the upcoming period, according to New Street is $22 based on the research report published on May 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BEKE Trading at -1.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.18%, as shares surge +0.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEKE rose by +0.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.58. In addition, KE Holdings Inc ADR saw 10.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BEKE

Equity return is now at value 8.18, with 5.09 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, KE Holdings Inc ADR (BEKE) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.