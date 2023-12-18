Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): A Technical Analysis

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.53. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is $175.42, which is $20.26 above the current market price. The public float for JNJ is 2.40B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JNJ on December 18, 2023 was 6.83M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

JNJ) stock’s latest price update

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ)’s stock price has dropped by -1.09 in relation to previous closing price of 156.87. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-17 that In the realm of investment, pharma dividend stocks are a beacon for both stability and growth. This sector not only enhances the quality of life on a global scale but also presents lucrative opportunities for long-term investors.

JNJ’s Market Performance

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has experienced a 0.48% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.27% rise in the past month, and a -4.50% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.33% for JNJ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.79% for JNJ’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JNJ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JNJ stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for JNJ by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for JNJ in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $163 based on the research report published on December 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JNJ Trading at 1.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JNJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares surge +3.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JNJ rose by +0.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $154.20. In addition, Johnson & Johnson saw -12.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JNJ starting from Hait William, who sale 14,698 shares at the price of $172.00 back on Jul 26. After this action, Hait William now owns 87,747 shares of Johnson & Johnson, valued at $2,528,056 using the latest closing price.

Fasolo Peter, the Exec VP, Chief HR Officer of Johnson & Johnson, sale 20,000 shares at $170.32 during a trade that took place back on Jul 25, which means that Fasolo Peter is holding 102,696 shares at $3,406,498 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JNJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.08 for the present operating margin

+67.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Johnson & Johnson stands at +18.88. The total capital return value is set at 21.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.09. Equity return is now at value 17.70, with 7.56 for asset returns.

Based on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), the company’s capital structure generated 53.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.78. Total debt to assets is 21.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.