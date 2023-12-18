Jet.AI Inc (JTAI) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Jet.AI Inc (JTAI) has gone up by 122.79% for the week, with a 163.97% rise in the past month and a 32.47% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 49.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 25.15% for JTAI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 96.54% for JTAI’s stock, with a -49.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Jet.AI Inc (NASDAQ: JTAI) Right Now?

Jet.AI Inc (NASDAQ: JTAI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 31.03x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.96. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for JTAI is 0.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.70% of that float. On December 18, 2023, the average trading volume of JTAI was 1.48M shares.

JTAI) stock’s latest price update

Jet.AI Inc (NASDAQ: JTAI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 13.97 compared to its previous closing price of 3.15. However, the company has seen a gain of 122.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-11 that Shares of Jet.AI (NASDAQ: JTAI ) closed higher by 87% today on a lack of a clear catalyst. The company operates as an aviation booking and customer relationship management platform with a focus on artificial intelligence (AI).

JTAI Trading at 98.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JTAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 49.98%, as shares surge +171.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JTAI rose by +122.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.94. In addition, Jet.AI Inc saw -65.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JTAI

The total capital return value is set at -0.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.50. Equity return is now at value 5.47, with 4.90 for asset returns.

Based on Jet.AI Inc (JTAI), the company’s capital structure generated 7.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.72. Total debt to assets is 4.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.72.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.11.

Conclusion

To sum up, Jet.AI Inc (JTAI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.