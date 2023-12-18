Iris Energy Ltd (IREN) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

The public float for IREN is 50.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IREN on December 18, 2023 was 2.43M shares.

The stock of Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ: IREN) has increased by 0.21 when compared to last closing price of 6.01. Despite this, the company has experienced a 20.22% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-12 that Amidst the volatile drumbeat of the stock market, a seismic surge reverberates within the realms of semiconductor innovation and data center dominion. The article dives deep into the thrilling saga of the three companies, where financial prowess intertwines with strategic acumen, shaping the future trajectory of the information technology frontier.

IREN’s Market Performance

Iris Energy Ltd (IREN) has seen a 20.22% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 111.33% gain in the past month and a 32.37% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.59% for IREN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 27.26% for IREN’s stock, with a 44.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IREN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IREN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for IREN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for IREN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $6.50 based on the research report published on October 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IREN Trading at 58.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IREN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.18%, as shares surge +114.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +75.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IREN rose by +21.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +132.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.89. In addition, Iris Energy Ltd saw 381.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Iris Energy Ltd (IREN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.