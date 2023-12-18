IonQ Inc (IONQ) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of IonQ Inc (NYSE: IONQ) has surged by 1.15 when compared to previous closing price of 14.76, but the company has seen a 9.06% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-17 that The quantum computing market is expected to grow more than 10 times bigger than it is right now over the course of the coming 10 years. Although other technology companies operate in the quantum computing space, IonQ is the only pure-play name in the market.

Is It Worth Investing in IonQ Inc (NYSE: IONQ) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.31. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for IONQ is 168.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 29.82% of that float. On December 18, 2023, the average trading volume of IONQ was 9.82M shares.

IONQ’s Market Performance

IONQ stock saw an increase of 9.06% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 14.93% and a quarterly increase of -7.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.10%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.38% for IonQ Inc (IONQ). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.70% for IONQ stock, with a simple moving average of 30.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IONQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IONQ stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for IONQ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IONQ in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $21 based on the research report published on August 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IONQ Trading at 18.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IONQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.10%, as shares surge +22.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IONQ rose by +9.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +213.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.04. In addition, IonQ Inc saw 332.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IONQ starting from Alameddine Rima, who sale 73,447 shares at the price of $13.21 back on Dec 11. After this action, Alameddine Rima now owns 646,553 shares of IonQ Inc, valued at $970,396 using the latest closing price.

Chapman Peter Hume, the President and CEO of IonQ Inc, sale 56,152 shares at $13.21 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11, which means that Chapman Peter Hume is holding 439,748 shares at $741,925 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IONQ

Equity return is now at value -25.05, with -22.96 for asset returns.

Based on IonQ Inc (IONQ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.01.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

To sum up, IonQ Inc (IONQ) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.