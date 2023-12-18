Inpixon (INPX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for INPX is 0.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for INPX is 123.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of INPX on December 18, 2023 was 12.72M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

INPX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) has plunged by -4.09 when compared to previous closing price of 0.08, but the company has seen a 13.64% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-12-15 that Penny stocks trading below $1 per share offer tempting lotto-ticket like upside for risk-hungry traders seeking exponential returns. However, extreme volatility from these fledgling companies also poses massive hazards to capital.

INPX’s Market Performance

INPX’s stock has risen by 13.64% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.70% and a quarterly drop of -47.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 30.84% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.05% for Inpixon The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.17% for INPX’s stock, with a -67.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

INPX Trading at -8.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 30.84%, as shares surge +11.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INPX rose by +13.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0691. In addition, Inpixon saw -95.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-226.98 for the present operating margin

+43.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inpixon stands at -326.47. The total capital return value is set at -48.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -78.96. Equity return is now at value -91.33, with -64.72 for asset returns.

Based on Inpixon (INPX), the company’s capital structure generated 46.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.63. Total debt to assets is 25.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -10.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Inpixon (INPX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.