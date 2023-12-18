Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ) has seen a 47.78% increase in the past week, with a 28.50% gain in the past month, and a 23.72% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.73% for INVZ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 32.64% for INVZ stock, with a simple moving average of 2.82% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: INVZ) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for INVZ is 1.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for INVZ is 157.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of INVZ on December 18, 2023 was 3.27M shares.

INVZ) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: INVZ) has plunged by -7.64 when compared to previous closing price of 2.88, but the company has seen a 47.78% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Invezz reported 2023-12-11 that Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: INVZ) has been a disappointment for its shareholders this year but Wall Street analysts expect the next twelve months to be materially different for this autonomous driving tech stock.

Analysts’ Opinion of INVZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INVZ stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for INVZ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for INVZ in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $5 based on the research report published on October 25, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

INVZ Trading at 49.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INVZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.90%, as shares surge +43.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INVZ rose by +47.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.05. In addition, Innoviz Technologies Ltd saw -32.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INVZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2212.89 for the present operating margin

-145.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Innoviz Technologies Ltd stands at -2105.41. The total capital return value is set at -50.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.70.

Based on Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ), the company’s capital structure generated 17.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.01. Total debt to assets is 13.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 39.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.78.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.