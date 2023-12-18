ImmunityBio Inc (IBRX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The public float for IBRX is 130.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 27.62% of that float. On December 18, 2023, the average trading volume of IBRX was 5.46M shares.

ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ: IBRX)’s stock price has gone rise by 5.65 in comparison to its previous close of 4.07, however, the company has experienced a 25.36% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-27 that ImmunityBio, Inc. (IBRX) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, IBRX’s 50-day simple moving average broke out above its 200-day moving average; this is known as a “golden cross.

IBRX’s Market Performance

IBRX’s stock has risen by 25.36% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.13% and a quarterly rise of 157.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.81% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.16% for ImmunityBio Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.78% for IBRX’s stock, with a 75.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IBRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IBRX stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for IBRX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for IBRX in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $4 based on the research report published on May 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IBRX Trading at 45.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.81%, as shares surge +5.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +190.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBRX rose by +25.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +111.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.86. In addition, ImmunityBio Inc saw -15.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IBRX starting from BLASZYK MICHAEL D, who purchase 71,915 shares at the price of $2.75 back on Jun 05. After this action, BLASZYK MICHAEL D now owns 71,915 shares of ImmunityBio Inc, valued at $198,023 using the latest closing price.

Brennan John Owen, the Director of ImmunityBio Inc, purchase 25,000 shares at $2.83 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Brennan John Owen is holding 25,000 shares at $70,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IBRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-146090.42 for the present operating margin

-9980.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for ImmunityBio Inc stands at -173569.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6,275.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.28.

Conclusion

To sum up, ImmunityBio Inc (IBRX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.