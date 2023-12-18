Hut 8 Corp (HUT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The public float for HUT is 34.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.00% of that float. On December 18, 2023, the average trading volume of HUT was 2.73M shares.

HUT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Hut 8 Corp (NASDAQ: HUT) has increased by 5.14 when compared to last closing price of 10.50. Despite this, the company has experienced a 24.82% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-18 that We have narrowed our search to five crypto-centric stocks with strong potential for 2024. These are: NVDA, SQ, HUT, COIN, ACN.

HUT’s Market Performance

HUT’s stock has risen by 24.82% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 18.71% and a quarterly rise of 5.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.26% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.67% for Hut 8 Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.31% for HUT’s stock, with a -1.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HUT stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for HUT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HUT in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $1.50 based on the research report published on December 09, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

HUT Trading at 8.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.26%, as shares surge +15.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUT rose by +23.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.90. In addition, Hut 8 Corp saw 159.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HUT

Equity return is now at value -33.54, with -28.25 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Hut 8 Corp (HUT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.