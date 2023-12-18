Hub Cyber Security Ltd (HUBC) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Hub Cyber Security Ltd (HUBC) has gone down by -3.36% for the week, with a -29.08% drop in the past month and a -17.83% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 19.47% for HUBC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.62% for HUBC’s stock, with a -65.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ: HUBC) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is -1.77.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HUBC is 43.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.03% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HUBC on December 18, 2023 was 1.24M shares.

HUBC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ: HUBC) has jumped by 12.75 compared to previous close of 2.04. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-01 that Hub Cyber Security (NASDAQ: HUBC ) stock is climbing higher on Friday after the company announced a collaboration agreement with Blackswan Technologies. That agreement will have the two companies working together on “a joint solution for enterprise Confidential Computing to the financial sector.

HUBC Trading at -41.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.94%, as shares sank -24.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUBC fell by -3.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.54. In addition, Hub Cyber Security Ltd saw -98.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Hub Cyber Security Ltd (HUBC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.