Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: HST)’s stock price has dropped by -1.59 in relation to previous closing price of 19.46. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-14 that Host Hotels (HST) possesses solid growth attributes, which could help it handily outperform the market.

Is It Worth Investing in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: HST) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: HST) is 18.12x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HST is 1.31. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) is $20.15, which is $1.0 above the current market price. The public float for HST is 697.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.61% of that float. On December 18, 2023, HST’s average trading volume was 6.55M shares.

HST’s Market Performance

The stock of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) has seen a 6.45% increase in the past week, with a 11.60% rise in the past month, and a 16.63% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.08% for HST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.61% for HST’s stock, with a simple moving average of 15.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HST stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for HST by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HST in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $15 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HST Trading at 14.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.88%, as shares surge +12.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HST rose by +6.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.90. In addition, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc saw 19.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HST starting from BAGLIVO MARY, who sale 5,358 shares at the price of $17.59 back on Nov 29. After this action, BAGLIVO MARY now owns 21,831 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, valued at $94,264 using the latest closing price.

RAKOWICH WALTER C, the Director of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, sale 3,688 shares at $17.47 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that RAKOWICH WALTER C is holding 58,616 shares at $64,443 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.45 for the present operating margin

+17.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc stands at +12.90. The total capital return value is set at 6.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.41. Equity return is now at value 11.04, with 6.17 for asset returns.

Based on Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST), the company’s capital structure generated 71.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.62. Total debt to assets is 38.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.40.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.