Home Depot, Inc. (HD) Stock Observes 16.20% 200-Day Moving Average

In the past week, HD stock has gone up by 8.43%, with a monthly gain of 14.86% and a quarterly surge of 11.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.90%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.43% for Home Depot, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.60% for HD’s stock, with a 16.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE: HD) Right Now?

Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE: HD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HD is 0.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 16 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HD is $332.17, which is -$21.83 below the current price. The public float for HD is 992.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HD on December 18, 2023 was 3.19M shares.

HD) stock’s latest price update

Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE: HD) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.62 in relation to its previous close of 351.81. However, the company has experienced a 8.43% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-15 that Home Depot’s third-quarter results were largely in line with expectations, despite a stagnant housing market. The company continues to see strong activity with customers pursuing smaller projects. We think the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to stimulate above-average remodeling demand for larger at-home working and living quarters.

Analysts’ Opinion of HD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HD stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for HD by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for HD in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $303 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HD Trading at 16.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.26% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares surge +15.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HD rose by +8.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $322.45. In addition, Home Depot, Inc. saw 12.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HD starting from Bastek William D, who sale 1,612 shares at the price of $313.90 back on Nov 28. After this action, Bastek William D now owns 17,966 shares of Home Depot, Inc., valued at $506,007 using the latest closing price.

Campbell Ann Marie, the Senior EVP of Home Depot, Inc., sale 127 shares at $307.07 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Campbell Ann Marie is holding 12,565 shares at $38,998 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.27 for the present operating margin

+31.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Home Depot, Inc. stands at +10.87. The total capital return value is set at 49.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 38.01. Equity return is now at value 1151.32, with 20.60 for asset returns.

Based on Home Depot, Inc. (HD), the company’s capital structure generated 3,224.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 96.99. Total debt to assets is 65.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3,085.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 92.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 46.69 and the total asset turnover is 2.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Home Depot, Inc. (HD) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.