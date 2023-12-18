Hanryu Holdings Inc (HRYU) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HRYU is 35.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.03% of that float. On December 18, 2023, the average trading volume of HRYU was 991.45K shares.

HRYU) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Hanryu Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HRYU) has dropped by -12.32 compared to previous close of 1.38. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 169.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2023-11-24 that The most oversold stocks in the communication services sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

HRYU’s Market Performance

Hanryu Holdings Inc (HRYU) has experienced a 169.43% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 80.60% rise in the past month, and a -80.52% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 42.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.40% for HRYU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 112.89% for HRYU’s stock, with a -65.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HRYU Trading at -39.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HRYU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 42.77%, as shares surge +120.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -75.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HRYU rose by +169.43%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6014. In addition, Hanryu Holdings Inc saw -84.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HRYU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-742.74 for the present operating margin

+24.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hanryu Holdings Inc stands at -701.90. The total capital return value is set at -130.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -140.05.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

To sum up, Hanryu Holdings Inc (HRYU) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.