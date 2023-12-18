GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) is above average at 45.59x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.18.

The public float for EAF is 192.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.27% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EAF on December 18, 2023 was 2.21M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

EAF) stock’s latest price update

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) has seen a decline in its stock price by -7.50 in relation to its previous close of 2.40. However, the company has experienced a -13.62% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-07 that GrafTech International Ltd.’s third-quarter results show increasing losses and falling adjusted EBITDA, creating uncertainty for the company’s outlook. The graphite electrode industry is small and concentrated, with limited new supply coming online quickly. GrafTech’s profits have declined, and the company is facing challenges with long-term supply contracts and rising interest costs.

EAF’s Market Performance

EAF’s stock has fallen by -13.62% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -11.20% and a quarterly drop of -36.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.32% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.97% for GrafTech International Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.13% for EAF stock, with a simple moving average of -45.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EAF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EAF stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for EAF by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for EAF in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $7 based on the research report published on July 13, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

EAF Trading at -23.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EAF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.32%, as shares sank -9.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EAF fell by -11.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.52. In addition, GrafTech International Ltd. saw -53.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EAF

Equity return is now at value 4.46, with 0.82 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.