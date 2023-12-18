Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Stock Experiences -7.89% Monthly Change

In the past week, GRAB stock has gone down by 0.00%, with a monthly decline of -7.89% and a quarterly plunge of -10.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.93% for Grab Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.67% for GRAB’s stock, with a -3.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for GRAB is also noteworthy at 0.88. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for GRAB is 1.98B, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.58% of that float. The average trading volume of GRAB on December 18, 2023 was 18.57M shares.

GRAB) stock’s latest price update

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.32 in comparison to its previous close of 3.14, Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-13 that Grab achieved its first positive EBITDA quarter, revenue growth in all 4 segments, and 36 million monthly transacting users. Grab is close to becoming profitable by the end of 2024. Buying GRAB stock now could be the key to achieving gains if the company can turn a profit.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRAB stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for GRAB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GRAB in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $4.50 based on the research report published on August 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GRAB Trading at -2.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.09%, as shares sank -4.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRAB remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.12. In addition, Grab Holdings Limited saw -2.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GRAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-92.95 for the present operating margin

+5.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grab Holdings Limited stands at -117.45. The total capital return value is set at -14.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.11. Equity return is now at value -13.02, with -9.16 for asset returns.

Based on Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB), the company’s capital structure generated 20.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.13. Total debt to assets is 14.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.19.

Conclusion

In summary, Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.