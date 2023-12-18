Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE: DNA) has seen a decline in its stock price by 0.00 in relation to its previous close of 1.61. However, the company has experienced a 18.38% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-17 that Cathie Wood’s focus on disruptive technologies could be a winning strategy over the long term. Ginkgo Bioworks and Recursion Pharmaceuticals are two of her more intriguing holdings in the biotech industry.

Is It Worth Investing in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE: DNA) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.27. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for DNA is 1.32B, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DNA on December 18, 2023 was 19.38M shares.

DNA’s Market Performance

The stock of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA) has seen a 18.38% increase in the past week, with a 3.21% rise in the past month, and a -12.97% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.25% for DNA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.39% for DNA’s stock, with a -1.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DNA stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for DNA by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for DNA in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $2.50 based on the research report published on November 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DNA Trading at 8.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.77%, as shares surge +10.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNA rose by +18.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4150. In addition, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc saw -4.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DNA starting from Kelly Jason R, who sale 100,980 shares at the price of $1.62 back on Dec 14. After this action, Kelly Jason R now owns 4,294,680 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc, valued at $164,092 using the latest closing price.

Shetty Reshma P., the of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc, sale 37,650 shares at $1.63 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Shetty Reshma P. is holding 12,412,194 shares at $61,257 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-452.56 for the present operating margin

+44.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc stands at -440.63. The total capital return value is set at -114.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -114.49. Equity return is now at value -63.83, with -44.02 for asset returns.

Based on Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA), the company’s capital structure generated 25.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.31. Total debt to assets is 17.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.38.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.