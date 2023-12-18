Gerdau S.A. ADR’s (GGB) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, GGB stock has gone up by 6.15%, with a monthly decline of -2.79% and a quarterly plunge of -3.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.89% for Gerdau S.A. ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.78% for GGB’s stock, with a -1.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gerdau S.A. ADR (NYSE: GGB) Right Now?

Gerdau S.A. ADR (NYSE: GGB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for GGB is at 1.73.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for GGB is 1.15B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.44% of that float. The average trading volume for GGB on December 18, 2023 was 5.82M shares.

GGB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Gerdau S.A. ADR (NYSE: GGB) has surged by 2.56 when compared to previous closing price of 4.73, but the company has seen a 6.15% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-07 that Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Renata Oliva Battiferro – Head of Investor Relations Gustavo Werneck – Chief Executive Officer Rafael Japur – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Edgard Pinto de Souza – Itaú BBA Leonardo Correa – BTG Pactual Lucas Laghi – XP Gabriel Simoes – Goldman Sachs Renata Oliva Battiferro Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Investor Relations and our Presentation for the Third Quarter of 2023.

GGB Trading at 6.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GGB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares sank -3.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GGB rose by +6.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.62. In addition, Gerdau S.A. ADR saw -6.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GGB

Equity return is now at value 16.69, with 10.68 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gerdau S.A. ADR (GGB) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.