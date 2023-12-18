GeneDx Holdings Corp (WGS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

GeneDx Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: WGS)’s stock price has soared by 20.30 in relation to previous closing price of 2.02. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 50.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-10 that After losing some value lately, a hammer chart pattern has been formed for GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS), indicating that the stock has found support. This, combined with an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions, could lead to a trend reversal for the stock in the near term.

Is It Worth Investing in GeneDx Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: WGS) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.09. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for WGS is 15.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WGS on December 18, 2023 was 278.29K shares.

WGS’s Market Performance

WGS stock saw an increase of 50.93% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 88.37% and a quarterly increase of -39.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 18.60% for GeneDx Holdings Corp (WGS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 46.52% for WGS’s stock, with a -60.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WGS Trading at 11.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.76%, as shares surge +65.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WGS rose by +50.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.71. In addition, GeneDx Holdings Corp saw -72.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WGS starting from Stueland Katherine, who sale 3,673 shares at the price of $1.61 back on Dec 11. After this action, Stueland Katherine now owns 45,562 shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp, valued at $5,915 using the latest closing price.

Feeley Kevin, the Chief Financial Officer of GeneDx Holdings Corp, sale 908 shares at $1.61 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11, which means that Feeley Kevin is holding 18,786 shares at $1,462 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-178.22 for the present operating margin

-23.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for GeneDx Holdings Corp stands at -233.91. The total capital return value is set at -111.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -148.88. Equity return is now at value -112.50, with -73.62 for asset returns.

Based on GeneDx Holdings Corp (WGS), the company’s capital structure generated 30.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.31. Total debt to assets is 14.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

To put it simply, GeneDx Holdings Corp (WGS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.