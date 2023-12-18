Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (GOTU) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE: GOTU) has decreased by -2.94 when compared to last closing price of 4.77. Despite this, the company has experienced a 67.75% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-22 that Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 22, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Catherine Chen – Head of Investor Relations Larry Chen – Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Shannon Shen – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Yiwen Zhang – China Renaissance Operator Hello and welcome to Gaotu Techedu Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants’ will be in listen-only mode.

Is It Worth Investing in Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE: GOTU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE: GOTU) is above average at 46.63x. The 36-month beta value for GOTU is also noteworthy at -0.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for GOTU is 152.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.31% of that float. The average trading volume of GOTU on December 18, 2023 was 2.72M shares.

GOTU’s Market Performance

GOTU stock saw an increase of 67.75% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 70.22% and a quarterly increase of 79.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.75% for Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (GOTU). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 63.34% for GOTU’s stock, with a 47.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GOTU Trading at 75.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.09%, as shares surge +77.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +77.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOTU rose by +67.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.94. In addition, Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR saw 96.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GOTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.73 for the present operating margin

+71.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR stands at +0.53. The total capital return value is set at -3.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.41. Equity return is now at value 6.05, with 4.11 for asset returns.

Based on Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (GOTU), the company’s capital structure generated 2.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.60. Total debt to assets is 1.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.59.

Conclusion

In summary, Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (GOTU) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.