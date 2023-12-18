Gamestop Corporation (GME) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The public float for GME is 266.26M, and currently, short sellers hold a 23.88% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GME on December 18, 2023 was 5.91M shares.

GME) stock’s latest price update

Gamestop Corporation (NYSE: GME)’s stock price has gone rise by 6.66 in comparison to its previous close of 17.26, however, the company has experienced a 22.16% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Finbold reported 2023-12-16 that The stock of video game retailer GameStop (NYSE: GME) appears to be rekindling the meme stock frenzy with substantial gains in recent weeks. This follows a prolonged bearish decline chart pattern that persisted for the better part of the year.

GME’s Market Performance

GME’s stock has risen by 22.16% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 46.93% and a quarterly rise of 5.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.73% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.46% for Gamestop Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.94% for GME’s stock, with a -3.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GME stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for GME by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for GME in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $6.20 based on the research report published on June 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GME Trading at 30.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.73%, as shares surge +40.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GME rose by +21.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.00. In addition, Gamestop Corporation saw -0.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GME starting from Robinson Mark Haymond, who sale 11,966 shares at the price of $15.48 back on Oct 12. After this action, Robinson Mark Haymond now owns 69,377 shares of Gamestop Corporation, valued at $185,234 using the latest closing price.

Robinson Mark Haymond, the General Counsel and Secretary of Gamestop Corporation, sale 4,220 shares at $15.41 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Robinson Mark Haymond is holding 81,343 shares at $65,030 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GME

Equity return is now at value -0.65, with -0.25 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Gamestop Corporation (GME) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.