G1 Therapeutics Inc (GTHX) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GTHX is 1.66. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for G1 Therapeutics Inc (GTHX) is $8.40, which is $5.49 above the current market price. The public float for GTHX is 42.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.63% of that float. On December 18, 2023, GTHX’s average trading volume was 1.09M shares.

GTHX) stock’s latest price update

G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GTHX)’s stock price has gone rise by 15.02 in comparison to its previous close of 2.53, however, the company has experienced a -7.32% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-12-06 that Penny stocks, securities with share prices under $5, offer investors a chance at exponential returns with little upfront investment. However, investing wisely in penny stocks requires research as their prices fluctuate wildly around key events.

GTHX’s Market Performance

G1 Therapeutics Inc (GTHX) has experienced a -7.32% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 78.53% rise in the past month, and a 95.30% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 34.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.88% for GTHX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 34.01% for GTHX’s stock, with a 29.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTHX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTHX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GTHX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GTHX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $10 based on the research report published on January 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GTHX Trading at 70.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTHX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 34.38%, as shares surge +85.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +129.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTHX fell by -7.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.24. In addition, G1 Therapeutics Inc saw -46.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTHX starting from Malik Rajesh, who sale 33,839 shares at the price of $3.41 back on Dec 11. After this action, Malik Rajesh now owns 136,378 shares of G1 Therapeutics Inc, valued at $115,522 using the latest closing price.

Velleca Mark A., the Director of G1 Therapeutics Inc, sale 60,000 shares at $2.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that Velleca Mark A. is holding 116,000 shares at $119,974 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTHX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-265.45 for the present operating margin

+92.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for G1 Therapeutics Inc stands at -287.63. The total capital return value is set at -71.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -78.31. Equity return is now at value -158.99, with -47.21 for asset returns.

Based on G1 Therapeutics Inc (GTHX), the company’s capital structure generated 121.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.92. Total debt to assets is 44.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.04.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of G1 Therapeutics Inc (GTHX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.