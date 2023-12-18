Freight Technologies Inc’s (FRGT) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Freight Technologies Inc (FRGT) has gone up by 53.73% for the week, with a 30.42% rise in the past month and a 17.70% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 43.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 18.34% for FRGT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 35.86% for FRGT’s stock, with a -54.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: FRGT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FRGT is 1.96. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FRGT is 5.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.39% of that float. On December 18, 2023, FRGT’s average trading volume was 3.23M shares.

FRGT) stock’s latest price update

Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: FRGT)’s stock price has gone decline by -27.58 in comparison to its previous close of 0.60, however, the company has experienced a 53.73% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-14 that Freight Technologies (NASDAQ: FRGT ) stock is up by about 200% today after the company announced that Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) had chosen to renew its selection to use the Fr8App in Mexico. The app, powered by Freight’s proprietary artificial intelligence (AI), provides business-to-business shipping services, such as route planning, live tracking and data analysis, within the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

FRGT Trading at 34.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 43.14%, as shares surge +29.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRGT rose by +53.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3246. In addition, Freight Technologies Inc saw -81.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FRGT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.28 for the present operating margin

-11.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Freight Technologies Inc stands at -31.62. The total capital return value is set at -154.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -283.56.

Based on Freight Technologies Inc (FRGT), the company’s capital structure generated 106.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.52 and the total asset turnover is 3.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Freight Technologies Inc (FRGT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.