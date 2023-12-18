FOXO Technologies Inc (FOXO): A Technical Analysis

The public float for FOXO is 4.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FOXO on December 18, 2023 was 1.19M shares.

FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX: FOXO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -18.45 compared to its previous closing price of 0.37. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-01-30 that Use these tips for finding multibagger penny stocks The post How to Spot Multibagger Penny Stocks, 3 Tips and Tricks appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

FOXO’s Market Performance

FOXO’s stock has fallen by -4.73% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -21.05% and a quarterly drop of -75.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.77% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 24.46% for FOXO Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.19% for FOXO’s stock, with a -87.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FOXO Trading at -54.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FOXO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.77%, as shares sank -14.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -71.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FOXO fell by -4.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3354. In addition, FOXO Technologies Inc saw -92.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FOXO starting from Dowling Vincent J. Jr, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $0.16 back on Jul 14. After this action, Dowling Vincent J. Jr now owns 4,647,405 shares of FOXO Technologies Inc, valued at $491 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FOXO

The total capital return value is set at -40.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -96.15. Equity return is now at value -164.12, with -135.90 for asset returns.

Based on FOXO Technologies Inc (FOXO), the company’s capital structure generated 46.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.88. Total debt to assets is 18.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42.

Conclusion

To put it simply, FOXO Technologies Inc (FOXO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.