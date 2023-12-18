Fortinet Inc (FTNT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FTNT is 1.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 21 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FTNT is $56.51, which is -$1.32 below the current price. The public float for FTNT is 634.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.94% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FTNT on December 18, 2023 was 6.89M shares.

The stock of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) has increased by 1.37 when compared to last closing price of 57.05.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-17 that Not every stock is a winner. While every investor knows this truth, many people learn this lesson first-hand as some of their stocks end up with net losses.

FTNT’s Market Performance

Fortinet Inc (FTNT) has experienced a 10.87% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 13.26% rise in the past month, and a -4.33% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.40% for FTNT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.23% for FTNT’s stock, with a -8.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTNT stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for FTNT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FTNT in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $55 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FTNT Trading at 6.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.95%, as shares surge +14.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTNT rose by +10.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.32. In addition, Fortinet Inc saw 18.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTNT starting from Xie Ken, who sale 47,306 shares at the price of $55.22 back on Dec 13. After this action, Xie Ken now owns 48,420,692 shares of Fortinet Inc, valued at $2,612,313 using the latest closing price.

Xie Ken, the President & CEO of Fortinet Inc, sale 47,452 shares at $54.93 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Xie Ken is holding 48,384,664 shares at $2,606,327 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.85 for the present operating margin

+74.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortinet Inc stands at +19.41. The total capital return value is set at 72.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 66.41. Equity return is now at value 843.82, with 17.96 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fortinet Inc (FTNT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.