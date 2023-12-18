Examining the Volatility of Vale S.A. ADR’s (VALE) Stock

The stock of Vale S.A. ADR (VALE) has gone up by 1.91% for the week, with a 0.25% rise in the past month and a 7.07% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.67% for VALE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.19% for VALE’s stock, with a 8.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vale S.A. ADR (NYSE: VALE) Right Now?

Vale S.A. ADR (NYSE: VALE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VALE is 0.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for VALE is $87.50, which is $2.5 above the current price. The public float for VALE is 4.30B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VALE on December 18, 2023 was 22.30M shares.

VALE) stock’s latest price update

Vale S.A. ADR (NYSE: VALE)’s stock price has dropped by -0.07 in relation to previous closing price of 14.97. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-14 that It’s time for investors to do some year-end planning. What worked?

VALE Trading at 6.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VALE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares sank -1.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VALE rose by +1.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.01. In addition, Vale S.A. ADR saw -8.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VALE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.96 for the present operating margin

+44.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vale S.A. ADR stands at +38.01. The total capital return value is set at 33.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 32.34. Equity return is now at value 26.18, with 10.99 for asset returns.

Based on Vale S.A. ADR (VALE), the company’s capital structure generated 35.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.17. Total debt to assets is 14.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vale S.A. ADR (VALE) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.