Examining the Volatility of Regions Financial Corp.’s (RF) Stock

The stock of Regions Financial Corp. (RF) has gone up by 11.98% for the week, with a 20.56% rise in the past month and a 9.72% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.72% for RF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.43% for RF’s stock, with a 9.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE: RF) Right Now?

Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE: RF) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RF is 1.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 18 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for RF is $18.29, which is -$1.24 below the current price. The public float for RF is 927.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RF on December 18, 2023 was 9.86M shares.

RF) stock’s latest price update

Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE: RF)’s stock price has dropped by -0.36 in relation to previous closing price of 19.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 11.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-10-27 that Regions Financial Corp.’s stock RF, +2.63% was down by 0.9% in premarket trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase analyst Vivek Juneja downgraded the bank to neutral from overweight on the heels of third-quarter earnings and cut its target price to $16.50 from $19. JPMorgan also removed Regions Financial from its analyst focus list.

Analysts’ Opinion of RF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RF stocks, with Odeon repeating the rating for RF by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for RF in the upcoming period, according to Odeon is $17.10 based on the research report published on November 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RF Trading at 21.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.56%, as shares surge +21.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RF rose by +11.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.09. In addition, Regions Financial Corp. saw -9.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RF starting from Lusco C. Matthew, who sale 28,617 shares at the price of $17.47 back on Dec 08. After this action, Lusco C. Matthew now owns 103,307 shares of Regions Financial Corp., valued at $499,839 using the latest closing price.

Smith Ronald G., the SEVP of Regions Financial Corp., sale 10,000 shares at $20.93 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Smith Ronald G. is holding 281,151 shares at $209,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.58 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Regions Financial Corp. stands at +29.83. The total capital return value is set at 14.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.27. Equity return is now at value 15.14, with 1.52 for asset returns.

Based on Regions Financial Corp. (RF), the company’s capital structure generated 17.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.10. Total debt to assets is 1.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Regions Financial Corp. (RF) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.