Examining the Volatility of QuantumScape Corp’s (QS) Stock

The stock of QuantumScape Corp (QS) has gone up by 8.13% for the week, with a 27.81% rise in the past month and a 6.90% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.88% for QS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.46% for QS’s stock, with a 4.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in QuantumScape Corp (NYSE: QS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for QS is 5.00.

The public float for QS is 324.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QS on December 18, 2023 was 5.61M shares.

QS) stock’s latest price update

QuantumScape Corp (NYSE: QS)’s stock price has dropped by -0.86 in relation to previous closing price of 7.58. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 8.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-17 that Will we see commercial production in 2024?

QS Trading at 22.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.40%, as shares surge +25.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QS rose by +9.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.59. In addition, QuantumScape Corp saw 32.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QS starting from MCCARTHY MICHAEL O III, who sale 44,848 shares at the price of $7.04 back on Dec 06. After this action, MCCARTHY MICHAEL O III now owns 748,854 shares of QuantumScape Corp, valued at $315,802 using the latest closing price.

Straubel Jeffrey B, the Director of QuantumScape Corp, sale 138,618 shares at $6.93 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that Straubel Jeffrey B is holding 292,644 shares at $960,262 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QS

Equity return is now at value -31.52, with -28.36 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, QuantumScape Corp (QS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.